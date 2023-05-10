Poland Changes Kaliningrad's Official Name in Move Against 'Russification'

Poland will stop using the official name for Russia's Kaliningrad enclave and revert to its historic equivalent, the government in Warsaw said Wednesday, drawing Moscow's ire.

Citing a recommendation by a state commission tasked with standardizing foreign names in the Polish language, Poland's development minister Waldemar Buda said Kaliningrad would now officially be called Konigsberg ("Krolewiec" in Polish).

"We do not want Russification in Poland and that is why we have decided to change the name in our native language of Kaliningrad and the Kaliningrad region," Buda said in a statement on Wednesday.

The historic name for the enclave bordering Poland and Lithuania will now be used in official documents and maps, a move that triggered an angry response from Russia.