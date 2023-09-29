Russian State TV Shows Polish City in Report on Kaliningrad

Russian state television showed footage of northern Poland during a report on the Russian city of Kaliningrad, local media said Friday.

A Rossiya 1 news program that aired Thursday reported on President Vladimir Putin’s meeting on the development of the Kaliningrad region, a western exclave that borders Lithuania and Poland.

“The region remains competitive in the face of Western sanctions,” a Rossiya correspondent says off-camera as drone footage shows the northern Polish city of Elblag, distinguished by the Gothic-style St. Nicholas Cathedral.