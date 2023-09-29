Support The Moscow Times!
Russian State TV Shows Polish City in Report on Kaliningrad

Rossiya 1's video report showing the Polish city of Elblag. Video grab

Russian state television showed footage of northern Poland during a report on the Russian city of Kaliningrad, local media said Friday.

A Rossiya 1 news program that aired Thursday reported on President Vladimir Putin’s meeting on the development of the Kaliningrad region, a western exclave that borders Lithuania and Poland.

“The region remains competitive in the face of Western sanctions,” a Rossiya correspondent says off-camera as drone footage shows the northern Polish city of Elblag, distinguished by the Gothic-style St. Nicholas Cathedral.

Elblag is located less than 50 kilometers southwest of the border with Kaliningrad.

Local media in the Russian enclave noted that the city of Kaliningrad does have a street named Elblag.

Earlier this year, Poland said it would rename the Kaliningrad region to Krolewiec in government documents, sparking criticism from the Kremlin, which called the decision a “hostile act.”

