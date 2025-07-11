Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Dutch Court Sentences Russian to 3 Years for Sharing Microchip Technology

An employee work inside a laboratory at ASML. Emmanuel Dunand / AFP

A court in the Netherlands has sentenced a Russian national to three years in prison for violating EU sanctions by transferring sensitive semiconductor technology to Russian intelligence.

German Aksenov, 43, had worked as an engineer in the Dutch semiconductor industry from 2015-2024, including for ASML, a leading manufacturer of microchip equipment, and NXP Semiconductors, a supplier of semiconductor components.

Prosecutors said Aksenov downloaded files containing technical specifications for microchip production from ASML and NXP servers onto a USB drive and external hard disk, which he was expected to hand over to an agent of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow, Bloomberg reported.

According to the court, the information he transferred “can contribute to strengthening [Russia's] military and strategic capabilities. That has consequences for Ukraine and indirectly for international security and stability.”

The EU sanctions, initially imposed in 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea and expanded in 2022 following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, prohibit providing technical assistance to Russia and transferring technologies that could be used in weapons manufacturing.

The court handed down a slightly lighter sentence than the four years requested by prosecutors, reportedly citing a lack of evidence that Aksenov was financially compensated for his actions.

Aksenov denied any wrongdoing, telling the court he had retained the files for professional use.

Read more about: Netherlands , Sanctions

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Sanctioned Russian Billionaires Exploit Dutch Legal Loophole to Conceal Finances – NOS

By classifying their companies as micro-businesses, billionaires can conceal cash flows and avoid strict reporting requirements.
2 Min read

Russian Firms Bought Dutch Microchip-Making Machine Parts via China – Trouw

The imported parts, while made in the late 1990s and early 2000s, reportedly remain “very useful for chips in everyday devices and weapons.”
2 Min read

Russian-Dutch Businessman Jailed 18 Months for Sanctions Violations

A Rotterdam court said that the unidentified businessman exported dual-use electronic goods to companies “closely related to” Russia’s arms and defense...
1 Min read

Amsterdam Court Rejects Sanctioned Yandex Founder’s Appeal Against Mansion Squatters

Arkady Volozh has been fighting to evict a group of squatters from his 3.4-million-euro mansion in central Amsterdam for months.
1 Min read