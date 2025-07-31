At Least 8 Killed in Russian Strikes on Kyiv as Moscow Claims Capture of Chasiv Yar

Russian strikes on Kyiv killed at least eight people, including a child, city officials said Thursday, as Moscow claimed to have captured Chasiv Yar, a key Ukrainian stronghold in the east of the country.

Drones and missile strikes hit at least 27 locations across the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Thursday, according to authorities. The air attack killed eight people and injured 73 others, a rescue services spokesperson later told AFP.

Among the dead was a six-year-old boy who died on the way to the hospital, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration.

“It’s a horrible morning in Kyiv,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha wrote on X. “The brutal Russian strikes destroyed entire residential buildings and damaged schools and hospitals. Civilians are injured and killed. There are still people under the rubble.”