Chasiv Yar Falls to Russian Forces After Nearly a Year of Intense Fighting

The key eastern Ukrainian stronghold of Chasiv Yar has fallen to advancing Russian forces, five Ukrainian and European military and government sources have independently confirmed to The Moscow Times.

While neither the Ukrainian nor Russian militaries have confirmed the city’s capture, The Moscow Times’ sources on the ground report that Ukrainian forces have been pushed to the outskirts, marking a significant shift in the battle that has raged since April 2024.

Chasiv Yar, a strategically important hilltop city in the Donetsk region, had been under relentless Russian assault for nearly a year.

Despite being well-entrenched, Ukrainian forces faced mounting challenges in holding their positions as manpower shortages and dwindling Western military aid took a toll. By late 2024, Russian forces had gained the upper hand, systematically tightening their grip on the city.

One Ukrainian military source confirmed the city’s fall, saying: “Yes, that’s how it is.”

“All supply roads in and out of the city are being heavily bombed,” another source said, referring to intensified Russian strikes on the western approaches to Chasiv Yar.

All five of The Moscow Times' sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.