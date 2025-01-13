Ukraine Stops Production at Pokrovsk Coal Mine as Russian Troops Close In

A Ukrainian coal mine in the frontline city of Pokrovsk suspended production as Russian troops close in on the key logistics hub, Reuters reported Monday, citing two industry sources.

“They have all stopped working now,” one of the unnamed sources was quoted as saying, referring to mine shafts in Pokrovsk.

“There’s no production there, they’re only working on the surface,” the second source said, adding that an evacuation of the mining facility was underway.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said earlier on Monday that its troops seized the village of Pishchane, around 8 kilometers (5 miles) southwest of Pokrovsk.