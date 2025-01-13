Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Stops Production at Pokrovsk Coal Mine as Russian Troops Close In

A Ukrainian serviceman near the city of Pokrovsk. Roman Pilipey / AFP

A Ukrainian coal mine in the frontline city of Pokrovsk suspended production as Russian troops close in on the key logistics hub, Reuters reported Monday, citing two industry sources.

“They have all stopped working now,” one of the unnamed sources was quoted as saying, referring to mine shafts in Pokrovsk.

“There’s no production there, they’re only working on the surface,” the second source said, adding that an evacuation of the mining facility was underway.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said earlier on Monday that its troops seized the village of Pishchane, around 8 kilometers (5 miles) southwest of Pokrovsk. 

Ukraine’s largest steel producer Metinvest announced last month that it suspended operations at its production site in Pishchane, which provided around half of Metinvest's total Ukrainian coal extraction. Metinvest also owns the mining facility in Pokrovsk.

Pishchane was strategically important as it supplied Ukraine’s metallurgical sector with a special type of coking coal, which is a key component in steelmaking. Metal exports are Ukraine’s second-largest foreign currency earner after agriculture.

Metinvest has not yet commented on the halted production in Pokrovsk.

Russian forces have been edging toward Ukraine’s key eastern hub of Pokrovsk since the summer of 2024. The fall of Pokrovsk to Russia threatens Ukraine’s defense along the entire frontline in the partially occupied Donetsk region.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Donetsk , Mining

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Blood and Black Smoke: Deadly Russian Strike Rocks Ukraine Market

The latest bombardment on the industrial town — already scarred by months of relentless Russian attacks — left 14 dead and wounded 43 more, officials...
3 Min read

Russia Claims Capture of Another Ukrainian Village Near Avdiivka

In its daily briefing on Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces had “liberated” the village of Semenivka, around 5 kilometers west of...
1 Min read

Russia-Installed Court Jails 3 Ukrainian Soldiers

The soldiers sentenced on Thursday all fought in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which was captured by Russian forces last May.
1 Min read

Ukraine Rejects Russian Claim of Devastating 'Retaliatory Strike'

Russia said Sunday it had carried out a devastating "retaliatory strike" in eastern Ukraine to avenge a recent deadly attack on its troops, a claim quickly...