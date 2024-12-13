Key Donbas Coal Mine Shuts Down as Russian Forces Advance on Pokrovsk

Ukraine's largest steel producer Metinvest has suspended operations at its coal plant near the frontline town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region due to approaching Russian forces, the company announced Tuesday.

The decision to close the Pischane plant follows heavy fighting in the Pokrovsk district, a key Ukrainian logistics hub that the Russian advance has targeted for months.

Ukrainian forces are under intense pressure from Russian troops attempting to breach defensive lines, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said during a visit to the front line.

“Battles in the Pokrovsk sector are extremely intense,” Syrskyi said. “The enemy is deploying all available forces to break through our defenses, but Ukrainian soldiers are demonstrating extraordinary resilience.”

"Currently, battles continue in the Pokrovsk district against the enemy, who are primarily superior in manpower. We must make unconventional decisions to enhance the resilience of our defense and more effectively destroy the invaders," he was quoted by UkrInform as saying.

Pokrovsk is important as it is a terminus for Ukrainian military supplies on the front line. If it falls to Russia, then Ukraine’s defense of the entire Donbas front line will become more difficult. In addition, there are few towns or defensible positions between Pokrovsk and the Dnipro River that divides Ukraine in two.

Pokrovsk is home to a key coal mine

Pokrovsk is doubly important as it is also home to the strategically important Pischane coal mine, which supplies most of Ukraine’s metallurgical sector with a special type of coking coal, a key part of steelmaking.

Metinvest cited intensified shelling and the proximity of the front line to its Pokrovsk site, which includes a mine and administrative facilities, as the reasons for Pischane’s closure. Core personnel and their families have been evacuated, the company said, while it monitors the security situation for future decisions.

The Pokrovsk front line’s collapse has been continuous and incremental since the fall of Avdiivka on Feb. 17, when the Russian armed forces gained the initiative in the war in Ukraine, as reported by bne IntelliNews.