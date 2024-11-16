Vice Tightens Around Remaining Civilians in Eastern Ukraine

Along the road to Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine, ghost houses line the streets, their frames shattered by bombs, with peppers rotting on the vine and flower beds strewn with debris.

The region and its villages are now squeezed by Russian forces advancing from the north, south and east, forcing people to flee again and again.

The Russian army is making steady progress in the area, which includes a major lithium deposit and is located to the south of Pokrovsk, an industrial city and major logistics hub for Ukrainian forces.

It is in this region that Russia has made its biggest advances since the beginning of October, according to an AFP analysis carried out on Monday using data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a U.S. think-tank.

'Save yourself'

In the nearby town of Andriivka, the shelves in supermarkets are as empty as the villages.

"These are the last loaves of bread, please take them," a store owner said to a customer, one of the few not to have left.

Despite Russian bombs that "fly every day," Anatoliy has stayed to run the last grocery store in the area and help elderly and disabled people from the surrounding villages who have not yet been evacuated.

"Those who have nowhere to go, those who have no money, no relatives," he said.

But when the electricity is finally cut, the 37-year-old grocer plans to join his wife and young child, who have already left, and who "have seen enough in three years of war."