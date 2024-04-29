Russia Claims Capture of Another Ukrainian Village Near Avdiivka

Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday that its troops had taken control of another village near the captured town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine’s partially occupied Donetsk region.

Russian forces gained control over Avdiivka in February after one of the bloodiest battles since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over two years ago.

In its daily briefing on Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces had “liberated” the village of Semenivka, around 5 kilometers west of Avdiivka.

The Russian military said Sunday it had captured the nearby village of Novobakhmutivka. And on Saturday, Moscow said its troops around the city of Donetsk had managed to drive “deep” into Ukrainian defensive lines.