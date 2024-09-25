Russia Claims More Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's armed forces said Wednesday it captured two more villages in eastern Ukraine, the latest gains as Moscow's troops inch closer to the strategically important city of Pokrovsk.

The Russian military has claimed a series of territorial gains in the area since the start of the year, pressing on even as Kyiv mounts its own cross-border offensive into the southwestern Kursk region of russia.

Moscow said its troops "liberated the settlements" of Hostre and Hryhorivka in the Donetsk region. Gostre is a small village located around 30 kilometers (18 miles) west of the city of Donetsk, while Hryhorivka lies close to the hilltop town of Chasiv Yar.