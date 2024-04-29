Ukraine Says Resisting Heavy Attacks Along Eastern Front Amid Russian Advance

Ukraine said Monday that it had thwarted over 50 Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region, a day after it admitted to a worsening situation on the front line.

Moscow over the weekend announced that it had captured the eastern village of Novobakhmutivka, as struggling Ukrainian forces await the arrival of crucial U.S. military aid following months of deadlock in Congress.

The Ukrainian army said it had "repulsed 55 attacks" in several villages north and west of Novobakhmutivka. These included the village of Ocheretyne, where heavy fighting was reported on Sunday.

The villages lie north of the city of Adviivka, which was captured by Russian troops in February. Moscow's forces have since pushed deeper into the Donetsk region.