Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says Resisting Heavy Attacks Along Eastern Front Amid Russian Advance

By AFP
Ukrainian servicemen operate a tank near the front line. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine said Monday that it had thwarted over 50 Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region, a day after it admitted to a worsening situation on the front line.

Moscow over the weekend announced that it had captured the eastern village of Novobakhmutivka, as struggling Ukrainian forces await the arrival of crucial U.S. military aid following months of deadlock in Congress.

The Ukrainian army said it had "repulsed 55 attacks" in several villages north and west of Novobakhmutivka. These included the village of Ocheretyne, where heavy fighting was reported on Sunday.

The villages lie north of the city of Adviivka, which was captured by Russian troops in February. Moscow's forces have since pushed deeper into the Donetsk region.

Further south, Ukraine said its forces "continue to hold back the enemy" in several settlements west of the Moscow-held city of Donetsk, including the town of Krasnogorivka, which has served as a key stronghold for Kyiv.

Ukraine said Russian forces had "with the support of aviation, tried 15 times to break through the defenses of our troops."

Krasnogorivka has grown more vulnerable since the fall of nearby Marinka and Avdiivka, with reports of increased fighting in recent weeks. Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Sunday his troops had retreated to new defensive lines further to the west in some areas.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Donetsk

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Feature

10 Years Later, Russian Volunteer Fighters Recall Fueling the War in Donbas

Thousands of Russian citizens joined the armed insurgency in eastern Ukraine that marked the initial phase of Russia's covert invasion.
8 Min read
circumstances unclear

U.S. Citizen Killed in Moscow-Held Donetsk – Russian Media

Russell Bentley, 64, was known to have fought with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and had been given Russian nationality.
1 Min read
territory gain

Russia Says Captured Village in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces captured the village of Nevelske and had taken up "more favorable lines and positions."
1 Min read
high-profile arrest

Russia Detains Former Separatist Ukraine Commander

Igor Girkin, a vocal critic of the military's handling of the war in Ukraine, is being charged with “public incitement of extremist activity.”
2 Min read