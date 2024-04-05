Russian Forces Ramp Up Pressure on Ukraine's Eastern Front

Kyiv warned Friday that a key frontline town has come under "constant fire" from advancing Russian forces as Moscow announced that it had captured another village in eastern Ukraine.

Buoyed by their advantage in manpower and arms, Russian forces are on the offensive, and the Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region appears to be their next major target.

"The town has become even more dangerous," the head of the Chasiv Yar military administration, Sergiy Chaus, told AFP on Friday during an interview in the nearby city of Kramatorsk.

"If before there were moments when you could hear silence in the town, now there is no silence... There is constant fire," he said.