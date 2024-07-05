Russian Strikes Kill 7, Wound Dozens in East Ukraine

Multiple Russian attacks killed at least seven and wounded more than two dozen others in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine on Friday, officials said.
Moscow has centered its firepower on the industrial region, which it claims to have annexed and has been partially controlled by Kremlin-backed forces since 2014.
Russian-installed officials also said Ukrainian shelling killed five people on its side of the front line in the Donetsk region.
Two Russian strikes on the town of Selydove, which lies close to the front where Moscow's forces are advancing, killed at least five and injured eight, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
"Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the town," he said in a statement on Telegram.
The regional prosecutor's office said the strikes were an hour apart and used cluster munitions and a glide bomb.
A 32-year-old woman was killed and 20 others were wounded by Russian shelling in the town of Komar, damaging homes, shops and an administrative building, Filashkin also said.
One person was killed and another was wounded in a Russian Smerch rocket attack on the town of Ukrainsk.
"It is dangerous to stay here, as well as in the rest of Donetsk region," he wrote on social media.
Further north in the Donetsk region, Russian forces are pushing toward the hilltop settlement of Chasiv Yar.
Images distributed by Ukrainian forces show rows of destroyed and smoldering Soviet-era housing blocks in the town.
Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed official of the Donetsk region, said five people were killed in various Ukrainian attacks on territory that Russia controls.
Russia claimed to have annexed the Donetsk region in 2022, even though its forces do not have full control of the area.
In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that Ukraine must abandon four regions in the east and south — including Donetsk — if Kyiv wants peace.
