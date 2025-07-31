Russian Billionaire Faces $50M Environmental Lawsuit Over Mining Disaster

Russian prosecutors have launched a major lawsuit against gold mining tycoon and regional lawmaker Konstantin Strukov, seeking 4 billion rubles ($50 million) in compensation for environmental damage linked to one of the country’s worst recent mining disasters.

The case filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office centers on Strukov’s former company Yuzhuralzoloto, Russia’s third-largest gold producer, which was recently nationalized.

Prosecutors allege that under Strukov’s ownership, the company systematically violated environmental and safety regulations, leading to a 2024 dam collapse that released toxic waste into surrounding waterways and farmland.

According to court documents obtained by Kommersant, the Prosecutor General’s Office claims Strukov failed to invest in critical infrastructure, process safety and labor protections, which violated legal requirements and resulted in dangerous incidents.

In April 2024, a dam at the Svetlinsky deposit in the Chelyabinsk region’s Plastovsky District collapsed, spilling industrial waste into the Baturovka and Sanarka rivers and contaminating 330,000 square meters of farmland with arsenic.

Environmental damage from the incident was valued at 3.9 billion rubles ($48.75 million), which prosecutors say remains uncompensated.