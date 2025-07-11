Russia Nationalizes Country’s Third-Largest Gold Producer

A court in the Chelyabinsk region on Friday ordered the nationalization of Yuzhuralzoloto, Russia’s third-largest gold producer, marking the government’s latest wartime seizure of major private assets.

The Prosecutor General’s Office filed a lawsuit on July 2 to seize the Yuzhuralzoloto Group of Companies (YUGK) and 10 affiliated firms from billionaire and regional lawmaker Konstantin Strukov. The case was accompanied by widely publicized raids on the companies' offices.

Prosecutors allege that Strukov, who previously led Yuzhuralzoloto before entering politics, illegally took control of the company using his position in government. The lawsuit claims he restructured the firm into a public joint-stock company and transferred ownership to close associates and his daughter Alexandra Strukova, who holds Swiss citizenship.

The Sovetsky District Court ruled in favor of the prosecution and ordered the immediate seizure of all assets, Interfax reported. The trial, which lasted less than two days, was held behind closed doors.