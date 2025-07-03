Russia Moves to Nationalize Country’s Third-Largest Gold Mining Firm

Russian authorities moved to nationalize one of the country’s largest gold producers, the latest example of the Kremlin’s wartime campaign to seize key private assets.

The case targets Yuzhnouralzoloto (South Ural Gold), the country’s third-largest gold mining company, which is controlled by billionaire Konstantin Strukov, the deputy chairman of the Chelyabinsk regional legislative assembly and a member of the ruling, pro-Kremlin United Russia party.

The Prosecutor General’s Office lawsuit, reported Thursday by the state-run TASS news agency, comes after Federal Security Service (FSB) agents raided the company’s headquarters and sites linked to Strukov in the Chelyabinsk region.

Prosecutors allege that Strukov used his government position to illegally acquire control of Yuzhuralzoloto, which he had headed before entering politics. According to the suit, he reorganized the asset into a public joint-stock company, the Yuzhuralzoloto Group of Companies (YUGK), and transferred ownership to close associates and his daughter Alexandra Strukova, who holds Swiss citizenship.