Trump and Medvedev Trade Jabs as U.S.-India Trade Talks Stall

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev exchanged barbs on social media Thursday, as tensions flared over stalled U.S.-India trade talks and the looming threat of new tariffs.

The spat came as negotiations between Washington and New Delhi appeared to hit an impasse just days ahead of a deadline set by Trump. Frustrated by what he called “unacceptable trade barriers,” the U.S. president also slammed India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil and weapons, threatening to impose a 25% tariff on Indian exports.

“I don’t care what India does with Russia,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.”

Turning his fire on Moscow, Trump added: “Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory.”

It was not immediately clear what comments by Medvedev prompted the outburst. The last English-language post by the former Russian president on X was made more than a month ago, when he responded to earlier criticism from Trump over U.S. strikes on Iran and Tehran’s nuclear program.