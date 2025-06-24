Trump Blasts Medvedev Over Iran Nuclear Comments

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday criticized Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev for suggesting that third countries could supply nuclear weapons to Iran.
Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012, claimed that Sunday’s U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites failed to damage the country’s nuclear infrastructure or deter its weapons ambitions.
“A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads,” Medvedev wrote on X, adding that the strikes would only strengthen the Iranian regime and undermine Trump’s chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize. He ended his post with a sarcastic “congratulations!”
Trump responded with a post on Truth Social, accusing Medvedev of nuclear saber-rattling.
“Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?” Trump wrote. “The ‘N word’ should not be treated so casually. I guess that’s why Putin’s ‘THE BOSS.’”
Later Monday, Medvedev clarified that Russia has “no intention” of supplying nuclear weapons to Iran, citing its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
“But other countries might — and that’s what was said,” he wrote. “The question is: what comes next?”
Medvedev has grown increasingly hawkish since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and has frequently invoked nuclear threats in messages aimed at the West.
