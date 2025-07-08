Ignore Donald Trump’s ‘Political Seesaw,’ Russia’s Medvedev Says

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s shifting rhetoric on Russia and arms shipments to Ukraine, saying Moscow would continue pursuing its military goals regardless of Washington’s policies.
“The American is once again swinging back and forth on his favorite political seesaw,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram without referring directly to the U.S. president by name.
He mocked Trump’s flip-flopping on military aid to Ukraine and changing tone toward President Vladimir Putin, citing the U.S. leader’s recent claim of being “very unhappy” after his latest call with Putin, despite previously touting “good talks.”
“How should we respond to this? The same way we always have. The same way our soldiers do. The same way our Commander-in-Chief does. We won’t,” said Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012.
“We’ll keep pursuing the goals of the special military operation. We’ll take back our land. We’ll work toward victory,” he added.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Kremlin criticized Trump’s latest aid pledge to Ukraine, calling it “contradictory” and saying it was “too early to tell” which weapons systems Kyiv would receive. Top spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that such moves would only prolong the war.
According to sources cited by Axios, Trump promised to send 10 Patriot missile interceptors to Ukraine. Trump is also reportedly seeking alternative solutions, including asking Germany to send its own Patriot battery.
In June, Trump criticized Medvedev for suggesting that third countries could supply nuclear weapons to Iran as it was locked in an air war with Israel. U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg had earlier slammed the former Russian president for stoking fears of World War III.
