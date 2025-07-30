Trump Says Russia Has Until Aug. 8 to Make Peace With Ukraine or Face Sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that Russia has until Aug. 8 to make peace with Ukraine or face a new round of sanctions.

“Ten days from today,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked to clarify his new deadline for ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump, who was flying back from the United Kingdom to Washington, had accused President Vladimir Putin on Monday of holding “nice and respectful conversations” while continuing to “launch rockets” at Ukrainian cities. He said he would shorten his previous 50-day deadline for ending the war to 10-12 days, warning of new sanctions and possible secondary tariffs.

The Kremlin said earlier on Tuesday that it had “taken into account” Trump’s latest ultimatum, but declined to comment on the prospect of new sanctions. Top spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the war against Ukraine would continue regardless of the threats coming from the U.S. president.