Kremlin Says Russia-U.S. Diplomatic Talks ‘Going Nowhere Fast’

The Kremlin said Tuesday that talks with the United States on restoring bilateral ties, including efforts to resume regular embassy operations, have stalled.
“So far, the process of normalizing [relations with the U.S.] is going nowhere fast,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We’d like to see a bit more movement [in the talks], since that’s what we’re interested in.”
Peskov suggested Washington was not doing its part, saying the talks require “initiative from both sides.”
His remarks came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was “very disappointed” in Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump accused Putin of holding “nice and respectful conversations” while continuing to “launch rockets” at Ukrainian cities. He warned of new sanctions and said he may impose secondary tariffs if Russia does not make peace with Ukraine within 10 to 12 days.
Peskov said the Kremlin had “taken into account” Trump’s latest ultimatum, but declined to comment on the prospect of new sanctions. He added that the war against Ukraine would continue regardless of the threats coming out of Washington.
Top Russian officials have previously accused the White House of dragging its feet on restoring diplomatic ties, including resolving long-standing disputes over embassies and consular access.
Moscow is seeking the return of six diplomatic properties seized by the U.S. between 2016 and 2018 in response to Russian election interference. It has also requested “clearer answers” on its proposal to resume direct flights between Russia and the U.S.
According to the Kremlin, U.S. officials have tied the restoration of flights to progress toward a ceasefire in Ukraine. Putin has so far rejected Trump’s efforts to broker a truce.
Russia first raised the issue of resuming air links during talks in Istanbul on Feb. 27, held as the incoming Trump administration signaled interest in easing tensions with Moscow. A second round took place on April 10.
Earlier in February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held the first direct talks between top diplomats from the two countries since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
