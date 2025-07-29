Kremlin Says Russia-U.S. Diplomatic Talks ‘Going Nowhere Fast’

The Kremlin said Tuesday that talks with the United States on restoring bilateral ties, including efforts to resume regular embassy operations, have stalled.

“So far, the process of normalizing [relations with the U.S.] is going nowhere fast,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We’d like to see a bit more movement [in the talks], since that’s what we’re interested in.”

Peskov suggested Washington was not doing its part, saying the talks require “initiative from both sides.”

His remarks came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was “very disappointed” in Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump accused Putin of holding “nice and respectful conversations” while continuing to “launch rockets” at Ukrainian cities. He warned of new sanctions and said he may impose secondary tariffs if Russia does not make peace with Ukraine within 10 to 12 days.

Peskov said the Kremlin had “taken into account” Trump’s latest ultimatum, but declined to comment on the prospect of new sanctions. He added that the war against Ukraine would continue regardless of the threats coming out of Washington.