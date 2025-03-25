U.S. and Russia Discussed Black Sea Shipping Safety During Saudi Arabia Talks, Lavrov Says

U.S. and Russian officials discussed a possible Russian-Ukrainian agreement on navigation safety in the Black Sea during talks in Saudi Arabia earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state media Tuesday.

The White House said the talks, held in Riyadh on Monday, were aimed at securing a maritime truce in the Black Sea as part of a broader diplomatic effort Washington hopes will lead to peace negotiations.

“The negotiations ended with the fact that their preliminary results are now being reported to the president of Russia and the president of the United States,” Lavrov told the state-run broadcaster Channel One.

Months after Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the sides reached a UN- and Turkey-mediated agreement, known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed Ukraine to safely export grain.

Russia withdrew from the deal a year later, citing violations of its terms. In response, Ukraine established its own Black Sea export corridor by driving the Russian Navy away from contested waters with costly attacks.