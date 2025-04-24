Trump Envoy to Demand Russia Accept Ukraine's Right to Military Force – Bloomberg

The United States will demand that Russia recognize Ukraine’s right to maintain its own military and defense industry as part of a potential peace deal, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the ongoing negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to raise the issue during his next meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported.

For Moscow, agreeing to the demand would mean giving up on its stated war aim of demilitarizing Ukraine.

The reported demand signals that Washington will seek some concessions from Russia as it seeks to end the war.

Critics say that Trump and his negotiators have so far catered to Russian interests, including proposals to recognize Crimea as Russian territory and rule out NATO membership for Ukraine, while asking Moscow for few concessions in return.

The U.S. also wants Moscow to return control of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which it seized in 2022, Bloomberg cited its sources as saying. The plant would then be administered by the U.S. to provide energy to both sides.