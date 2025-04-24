Trump Demands Putin End War After Russian Airstrikes on Kyiv Leave 12 Dead

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Russia's Vladimir Putin to end his war on Ukraine after Russian airstrikes against Kyiv early Thursday killed at least 12 people and wounded dozens more, making it the deadliest attack on the Ukrainian capital in nearly a year.

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get this Peace Deal DONE!"

Loud blasts sounded over Kyiv at around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday after air raid sirens blared across the city, warning residents to head to shelters. During the night, rescue workers sifted through the rubble of destroyed buildings and tackled blazes in apartment blocks.

Initially, emergency authorities said eight people were killed and around 60 others were wounded. However, later in the day, the toll was updated to 12 people dead and 90 injured.

"As of 5:30 p.m., the death toll in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district has risen to 12 after rescuers recovered the bodies of two more people from under the rubble," Ukraine's State Emergency Service said in a statement on Telegram. "Rescue operations are ongoing."

The attacks throw yet more doubt on already fraught U.S. efforts to push Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire, hours after Trump lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for refusing to accept Moscow's occupation of Crimea as a condition for peace.