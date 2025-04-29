Rubio Warns U.S. Will End Mediation Unless It Sees ‘Concrete Proposals’ From Russia and Ukraine

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Tuesday that the United States will end mediation unless Russia and Ukraine make "concrete proposals" on ending the war, his spokeswoman said.

"We are now at a time where concrete proposals need to be delivered by the two parties on how to end this conflict," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters, in what she said was a message from Rubio.

"If there is not progress, we will step back as mediators in this process."