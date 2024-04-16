Talks for New Black Sea Shipping Deal Collapsed in March – Reuters

A possible deal between Russia and Ukraine that would have ensured the safe movement of cargo ships in the Black Sea fell through at the last moment in March after Kyiv abruptly withdrew from negotiations, Reuters reported Monday, citing four anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The talks, which Turkey mediated after “nudging” from the United Nations, reportedly took place over the course of two months and were due to be announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 30.

“At the very last minute, Ukraine suddenly pulled out and the deal was scuttled,” one of the sources was quoted as saying by Reuters. It was not immediately clear why Kyiv withdrew from the negotiations.

Turkey and the UN previously helped mediate a July 2022 deal known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which had allowed Ukraine to safely export almost 33 million metric tons of grain.

Moscow withdrew from that deal in July 2023 over complaints that its terms were not being met. Ukraine then created its own Black Sea export corridor despite Russia’s threats to target ships using Kyiv-controlled ports.