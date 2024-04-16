Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Talks for New Black Sea Shipping Deal Collapsed in March – Reuters

Updated:
A cargo ship with Ukrainian grain in Istanbul. Tolga Ildun / ZUMA Press Wire / TASS

A possible deal between Russia and Ukraine that would have ensured the safe movement of cargo ships in the Black Sea fell through at the last moment in March after Kyiv abruptly withdrew from negotiations, Reuters reported Monday, citing four anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The talks, which Turkey mediated after “nudging” from the United Nations, reportedly took place over the course of two months and were due to be announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 30.

“At the very last minute, Ukraine suddenly pulled out and the deal was scuttled,” one of the sources was quoted as saying by Reuters. It was not immediately clear why Kyiv withdrew from the negotiations.

Turkey and the UN previously helped mediate a July 2022 deal known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which had allowed Ukraine to safely export almost 33 million metric tons of grain.

Moscow withdrew from that deal in July 2023 over complaints that its terms were not being met. Ukraine then created its own Black Sea export corridor despite Russia’s threats to target ships using Kyiv-controlled ports.

Large swathes of the Black Sea have turned into a naval war zone since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, leading to a drop-off in shipping volumes along the key route used for both Russian and Ukrainian exports.

Neither Ukraine nor Turkey responded to Reuters’ request for comment. The Kremlin later on Tuesday declined to comment on the reported collapse in talks over a possible Black Sea deal. 

We have many different issues on the agenda with our Turkish partners, including those related to the Black Sea, but I have nothing to say specifically about this report,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Black Sea , Trade

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

seeking to mediate

Erdogan to Visit Russia for Talks with Putin – Ankara

The Turkish president seeks to revive a deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea and to use it as a springboard for broader peace talks.
1 Min read
opinion Joshua R. Kroeker

With the End of the Grain Deal, No One Wins

With global hunger and Ukraine’s ability to finance its defense hanging in the balance, the collective West needs to act swiftly.
5 Min read
rising tensions

Ukraine Warns Against Navigating in Black Sea, Following Russia

The moves make navigation in most of the Black Sea perilous for vessels, after Russia banned traffic on the northwestern and southeastern parts of the...
1 Min read
Stranded cargo

Ukraine Blames Russia for Making Grain Export ‘Impossible’

Russia's blockade of grain exports makes it "impossible" for fully loaded ships to leave port, Ukraine charged Sunday after Moscow claimed drone attacks...