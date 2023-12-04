Ukraine Says Exported 7 Million Tons via Black Sea Corridor

Ukraine said Monday that it had exported around 7 million tons of cargo through the Black Sea despite Russia's blockade — a more than fivefold increase in just over a month.

"Two hundred vessels exported 7 million tons of cargo," Ukraine's reconstruction ministry said in a post on Telegram.

The cargo included "almost 5 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products."

The ministry said 31 vessels were currently loading at three Ukrainian ports and another 30 vessels were sailing through the corridor in both directions.