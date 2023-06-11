Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Repels Ukraine Attack on Black Sea Warship

By AFP
The Priazovye warship. A.Brichevsky / CC BY-SA 3.0

Moscow said on Sunday its forces repelled a Ukrainian attack on a Russian warship guarding gas pipelines in the Black Sea.

"Ukraine's armed forces made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet's Priazovye ship," the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding Kyiv's forces used six unmanned boats. 

"All the boats have been destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. "There are no casualties."

The Priazovye battleship, which has been guarding the TurkStream and the Blue Stream gas pipelines, continues to perform its tasks, the Defense Ministry said.

A remotely piloted U.S. military aircraft called the RQ-4 Global Hawk was conducting reconnaissance in the Black Sea at the time of the attack, Moscow said.

