Memorial to Russian Sailors Lists 19 Casualties in Moskva Sinking – Reports

A memorial to Russian sailors killed during the war in Ukraine appears to show that 19 sailors were killed in the sinking of the Moskva battleship, according to photos shared by pro-war bloggers and analyzed by independent media.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has confirmed one death and 27 missing sailors in the April 13, 2022, sinking of the Moskva guided missile cruiser after it was reportedly struck by a Ukrainian missile. At least 17 of the missing crew were later declared dead by a court in Sevastopol, annexed Crimea.

Dmitry Shkrebets, the father of one of the conscripts declared missing after the Moskva’s sinking, disclosed that a memorial to the ship’s crew was unveiled Sunday at the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol.