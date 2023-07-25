Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Thwarted Naval Drone Attack Against Black Sea Patrol Boat

By AFP
Russian patrol ship. Russian Defense Ministry

Russia said Tuesday that one of its military patrol boats had repelled an attack overnight in the Black Sea, where tensions have been building after Moscow backed out of a deal protecting Ukrainian grain shipments. 

"Ukraine's armed forces carried out an unsuccessful attack with two naval drones against the Sergei Kotov patrol ship overnight," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The patrol boat targeted in the attack destroyed the approaching drones at a distance of about one kilometer, the ministry added. 

No injuries were reported.

Russian military officials said the patrol boat was deployed around 370 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol, a key port in the annexed Crimean peninsula.  

After backing out of the Black Sea grain deal earlier this month, Moscow warned that it could target ships approaching Ukrainian ports. Kyiv responded with a similar warning.

Crimea and Russia's Black Sea Fleet have been repeatedly targeted since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but attacks have increased in recent weeks amid Kyiv’s ongoing counteroffensive. 

Last week, seaborne drones damaged the Crimea bridge, a key military supply artery between the annexed peninsula and mainland Russia.

Read more about: Navy , Black Sea , Crimea , Ukraine war

Read more

under wraps

Russia Opens Memorial to Unacknowledged Boat Attack Victims – Reports

The Russian Defense Ministry has never commented on the alleged sinking of the Vasily Bekh by Ukraine or the loss of its crew.
2 Min read
naval target

Russia Says Repels Ukraine Attack on Black Sea Warship

The Priazovye battleship has been guarding the TurkStream and the Blue Stream gas pipelines.
1 Min read
Strike on Crimea

Situation in Sevastopol 'Under Control' as Russian Navy Repels Drone Attack

Ukrainian drones launched an attack on the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea early on Wednesday.
1 Min read
Recovered debris

Russia Says Crimea Attack Drones Used Grain Corridor ‘Safe Zone’

Russia said Sunday it recovered debris from drones that attacked its fleet in Sevastopol, exploiting the "safe zone" of a grain corridor, and could have...