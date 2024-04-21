Ukraine Says Struck Russian Ship in Annexed Crimea

Ukraine said Sunday its navy had struck a salvage ship belonging to Russia's Black Sea fleet on the annexed Crimean peninsula, putting it out of service.

It did not say where the attack took place, but social media footage purportedly filmed in the Crimean port of Sevastopol showed a ship in flames.

"Today, the Ukrainian Navy hit the Russian salvage ship 'Kommuna' in temporarily occupied Crimea," Ukraine's Defense Ministry said.

The Russian navy used the ship for deep-sea work — including raising submarines and sunken cargo — and it was one of the oldest in service, Ukraine said.