Kremlin Confirms Russian Warship Hit By Ukrainian Strike

The Kremlin on Tuesday acknowledged a Ukrainian attack had damaged a warship in the occupied Crimean port of Feodosia in what Ukraine and its Western allies called a major setback for the Russian Navy.

Feodosia is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet naval base on the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed "about the damage to our large landing ship" to President Vladimir Putin in "a very detailed report," the president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Ukraine's air force said earlier Tuesday it had attacked the Novocherkassk with cruise missiles at around 2:30 a.m. local time.

In an earlier message, it said the Novocherkassk had been "destroyed,” and that "people say that it transported Shaheds,” referring to Iranian explosive drones used regularly by Russia against Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry did not specify the extent of the damage, but claimed to have destroyed two Ukrainian Su-24 bombers during the attack.

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yury Ihnat denied Moscow’s claims.

Ukrainian air force commandant Mykola Olechtchouk posted a video showing a fiery explosion at the Russian naval base in Feodosia.