Russia Says Destroyed 4 Ukrainian Military Boats Carrying Troops in Black Sea

Russia said Monday it had destroyed four Ukrainian military boats carrying troops in the Black Sea.

"Naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed 4 'Willard Sea Force' U.S.-made high-speed military boats with landing groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Russia's Defense Ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The ministry said the boats were "traveling in the direction of Cape Tarkhankut on the Crimean coast," but did not provide further details.

In a similar attack on Aug. 30, Russia said its forces destroyed four Ukrainian military boats carrying up to 50 soldiers in the Black Sea.

Earlier Monday morning, the ministry said it had repelled a separate Ukrainian attack over the Black Sea.

"Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the air over the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula," it said on Telegram.

Crimea was last attacked on Saturday, when Russia destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones that targeted the bridge connecting the annexed peninsula to mainland Russia.

On Aug. 24, Ukraine said it flew its flag on Crimea, in a symbolic win during a "special operation" to mark its second wartime Independence Day.