Ukraine Says Weekend Missile Attack Damaged 4 Russian Ships

By AFP
The Russian landing ship Yamal. Koshkinss / wikimedia/commons

Ukraine said Tuesday that it had damaged four Russian naval ships in a weekend missile attack against annexed Crimea.

The Ukrainian navy had previously said that the overnight attack between Saturday and Sunday damaged only two amphibious landing ships — the Yamal and the Azov.

According to new information, "Ukraine's Defense forces [also] successfully damaged the spy ship Ivan Khurs and the Konstantin Olshansky large landing ship," Ukraine's navy said on Facebook.

Russia has not yet officially commented on the claim.

Ukraine claims to have destroyed around a third of Russia's Black Sea Fleet since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukrainian navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said Tuesday that the Soviet-era Konstantin Olshansky had been hit by a Neptune missile and that damage was "being clarified." 

"In any case, this ship is not operational as of now," he said.

Pletenchuk added that the strike also damaged reconnaissance equipment on another ship, the Ivan Khurs, so that it would not be able to carry out missions in the near future.

Navy , Ukraine war , Crimea

