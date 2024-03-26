Ukraine Says Weekend Missile Attack Damaged 4 Russian Ships

Ukraine said Tuesday that it had damaged four Russian naval ships in a weekend missile attack against annexed Crimea.

The Ukrainian navy had previously said that the overnight attack between Saturday and Sunday damaged only two amphibious landing ships — the Yamal and the Azov.

According to new information, "Ukraine's Defense forces [also] successfully damaged the spy ship Ivan Khurs and the Konstantin Olshansky large landing ship," Ukraine's navy said on Facebook.

Russia has not yet officially commented on the claim.