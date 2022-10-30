Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Says Crimea Attack Drones Used Grain Corridor ‘Safe Zone’

By AFP
The Black Sea Fleet in Russian-annexed Crimea was targeted by a drone attack before dawn Saturday. https://t.me/vorposte


Russia said Sunday it recovered debris from drones that attacked its fleet in Sevastopol, exploiting  the "safe zone" of a grain corridor, and could have been launched from a civilian ship.

"The marine drones were moving in the safe zone of the 'grain corridor'," Russia's defense ministry said, adding it had "lifted" some of the drones' debris from the sea. 

One of the drones may have been launched "from aboard one of the civilian ships chartered by Kyiv or its Western masters for the export of agricultural products from the seaports of Ukraine."

Moscow on Sunday pulled out of a UN-brokered grain deal after its Black Sea Fleet in Russian-annexed Crimea was targeted by a drone attack

Russia also said some of the drones used in what it called a "terrorist attack" had Canadian-made parts. 

The army said its specialists had "conducted an examination of Canadian-made navigation modules."

Russia has accused Kyiv of planning the Sevastopol attack with the help of British military specialists. 

It said one of the drones' data from a "navigation receiver" showed that it was launched "from the coast near the city of Odesa."

In a separate statement, the army said a Black Sea Fleet sailor who acted as a "radio telegraphist" and a watchman was the first to spot an "unknown" marine drone moving toward the Sevastopol bay before dawn on Saturday. 

It said he "immediately reported" to his seniors, which "allowed the ship to destroy the drone."

It said the sailor, named as Artyom Zhiltsov of the "Ladny" ship, was handed a state award. 

Kyiv and the West condemned Moscow's decision to exit the grain deal, which had agreed to ease a global food crisis. 

Read more about: Ukraine war , Crimea , Navy

Read more

investigation ongoing

Russia Says Arrested 8 Suspects in Crimean Bridge Blast

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it has arrested eight suspects in last week’s apparent attack that tore apart the Crimean Bridge and...
transport link

Russia Says 3 Killed in Crimea Bridge Blast

Russian investigators Saturday said three people were killed after a truck exploded on its bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to the mainland, adding...
curious questioning

Missing Moskva Conscript’s Father Says Questioned By Russian Security Services

Dmitry Shkrebets was one of the first and most vocal parents of the Moskva crew to search for answers about their sons’ fate.
blocked vessels

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Shutting Off Black Sea Access, Harassing Ships

Ukraine claims that Russia will close parts of the Black Sea toward the Kerch Strait, which connects southern Russia to annexed Crimea.