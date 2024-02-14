Ukraine Says Destroyed Russian Warship in Black Sea

Ukraine said Wednesday it had destroyed another Russian warship in the Black Sea, a key battleground of the nearly two-year war where Kyiv’s campaign has been building momentum.

While the frontline on land has remained static for over a year, Ukraine claims to have put Russia on the defensive in the Black Sea, an area vital for Ukrainian exports.

Its military said its forces together with military intelligence units had “destroyed” the Caesar Kunikov Russian landing ship off the coast of the Crimean peninsula.