Moscow Investigators Press Fresh Criminal Charges Against Exiled Activist Maxim Katz

Law enforcement authorities in Moscow announced on Tuesday that they have pressed fresh criminal charges against YouTube blogger and exiled activist Maxim Katz over alleged repeated violations of Russia’s “foreign agent” law.

The Moscow branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it was considering whether to issue an arrest warrant for Katz, who has lived in Israel since 2022.

Russia’s Justice Ministry designated Katz a “foreign agent” in July 2022, a label that carries extensive restrictions and mandatory disclaimers on published content.

Katz, who has nearly 2.5 million YouTube subscribers, was the first individual with the designation to be fined for distributing online material without the required disclaimer. Repeated violations of the law are punishable by up to two years in prison.