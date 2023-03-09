Russian Opposition Split By Appeal to EU for Sanctioned Billionaire

Alexei Navalny’s top aide Leonid Volkov resigned from the board of the jailed Kremlin critic’s Anti-Corruption Foundation on Thursday, as the political fallout over a letter in defense of oligarch Mikhail Fridman continued to rock Russia's fragmented political opposition.

The letter, which was signed by a group of Russian opposition politicians and activists and addressed to the European Commission, called on the EU to lift its sanctions on Russian businessman Mikhail Fridman and other prominent shareholders in his Alfa Group consortium, according to a copy of the letter shared by Alexei Venediktov, the former editor-in-chief of the Ekho Moskvy radio station, on Wednesday.

Within hours of its publication, Volkov, whose name and signature appeared in the copy of the letter published by Venediktov, had announced his resignation.

While Volkov denied signing the letter, saying his signature had been “photoshopped,” he did admit to authoring a similar letter written in defense of Fridman that was sent to the European Commission in October, which he admitted he had signed on behalf of Navalny’s organization.

Volkov called the October letter a “big political mistake” and admitted to signing it without consulting his colleagues in the organization.

“I had a feeling that the situation at that moment … was critical, and that by setting a precedent, a chain reaction of public condemnation of the war and disunity in the Russian elites could be triggered. I was wrong,” Volkov wrote on Telegram.

The latest letter — dated Feb. 7, 2023, and addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell — labels sanctions against Fridman and his partners Petr Aven, German Khan, and Alexei Kuzmichev “unreasonable” and asked the EU adopt a more “nuanced” approach to sanctioning private Russian businesses over the war in Ukraine.