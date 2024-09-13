Who Is Leonid Nevzlin, the Controversial Exiled Kremlin Critic Accused of Ordering Attacks on Navalny Allies?

Leonid Nevzlin, a Russian-Israeli businessman and outspoken Kremlin critic, was accused Thursday by late opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s team of ordering a number of attacks against Navalny allies.

Nevzlin, a close associate of exiled Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was accused of ordering assaults against Navalny ally Leonid Volkov in Lithuania, Navalny aide Ivan Zhdanov in Switzerland and the wife of economist Maxim Mironov, Alexandra Petrachkova, in Argentina.

Team Navalny said it ended up with evidence of Nevzlin’s involvement from a “fixer” named Andrei Matus, who “disappeared” soon after learning that they would not be able to pay him and gave his information to the Kremlin-funded network Russia Today.

Nevzlin denied having involvement in “any attacks on people, in any form whatsoever,” adding that “justice will confirm the absurdity and complete baselessness of the accusations against me.”

Khodorkovsky said he believed that the information received by Team Navalny was an “FSB provocation.”

The Moscow Times looks at Nevzlin's biography:

Born in Moscow in 1959, Nevzlin began his career in the Soviet Union as a computer engineer. Amid the tumultuous years that followed the Soviet collapse, he transitioned to the business world, joining forces with Mikhail Khodorkovsky, one of Russia’s most powerful oligarchs at the time.

Together, they played key roles in building Yukos, which would become one of the largest oil companies in Russia, and Nevzlin would serve as an executive in the company and become one of its shareholders.