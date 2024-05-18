Navalny Ally Volkov Vows to ‘Never Give Up’ Despite Attack

Leonid Volkov, a close ally of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, promised in a BBC interview aired Saturday to "never give up" fighting against President Vladimir Putin despite recently being attacked outside his home.

Navalny died in an Arctic prison in February, which Volkov blamed directly on Putin.

In his first television interview since March's hammer attack outside his home in Lithuania, Volkov told BBC's "Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg" that Navalny "asked us to never to give up and to continue our work... to defeat Putin and to build this beautiful Russia of the future."

Doing so was the "only practical way to preserve his legacy and to make his ultimate sacrifice not to be in vain," said Volkov, in extracts of the video link interview aired on Saturday.