Team Navalny Says Relaunching Regional Network to Resist War, Mobilization

Associates of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday said they are relaunching his regional political network to fight against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent “partial” mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

“It’s time for us to restore our network to fight mobilization and war,” said Ivan Zhdanov, the former director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, in a video published on social media by Navalny’s chief of staff Leonid Volkov on Tuesday.

Navalny’s political network, which at one point had 50 regional headquarters across Russia, was disbanded last year after a Moscow court outlawed it as an "extremist" organization.

But in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and last month’s mobilization of thousands of Russians to bolster Russia's faltering war effort, Volkov declared that the network was reopening to fight precisely those issues.

“Putin has brought war and suffering to every Russian family in every home,” Volkov said in the video.

Zhdanov, who like Volkov is living in exile to avoid criminal prosecution, pledged that the new group would be a “partisan underground” movement inside Russia, and called on citizens to resist the Kremlin and work with the group.