Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Navalny Ally Leonid Volkov Attacked Near Lithuania Home

Updated:
Leonid Volkov speaks during an interview at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on Dec. 14, 2021. Frederick Florin / AFP

Longtime Navalny aide and former Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) chairman Leonid Volkov was attacked at his home in Lithuania on Tuesday night, his associates said. 

"Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer," Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Volkov, who has lived outside Russia since Moscow designated Navalny's groups as banned "extremist" organizations in 2021, was later transported to the hospital. 

He currently resides in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. 

Another longtime Navalny aide, Ivan Zhdanov, published photos of Volkov after the attack on the Telegram messaging app.

In one of the photos, Volkov's leg can be seen covered in blood, while another photo showed a car with its window smashed.

An image posted shortly after showed him being carried on a stretcher and placed inside an ambulance.

It was not immediately clear who the assailants were.

Following news of Tuesday night's attack, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the "relevant authorities" were looking into the incident, adding that the "perpetrators will have to answer for their crime."

Last year, Volkov unexpectedly stepped down from his role at the FBK after he was forced to publicly admit to writing a letter in defense of sanctioned Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman. 

The letter, which he signed on behalf of the opposition organization, called on the EU to lift its sanctions on Fridman and other prominent shareholders in his Alfa Group consortium in an alleged attempt to fuel divides within Russia’s political elite. 

Read more about: Volkov , Navalny , Opposition

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

‘big political mistake’

Russian Opposition Split by Appeal to EU for Sanctioned Billionaire

Leonid Volkov resigned from the board of Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation amid political fallout from a letter he signed.
3 Min read
Domestic opposition

Team Navalny Says Relaunching Regional Network to Resist War, Mobilization

Associates of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday said they are relaunching his regional political network to fight against Russia’s...
'sliding into darkness'

Russian Court Postpones Start of Navalny Extremism Case

The case is part of a sweeping crackdown on Putin's most prominent critic and his supporters.
protest movement

Freed Opposition Politician Navalny Predicts Bigger Protests

"There is no support for this regime. They feel this and they are afraid," Navalny told reporters.