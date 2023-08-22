Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says It Destroyed Second Ukrainian Boat in Black Sea in Hours

By AFP
Updated:
Snake Island, Ukraine. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP

Russia said on Tuesday its forces destroyed a Ukrainian military boat in the Black Sea, the second vessel it claims to have attacked in the space of a few hours.

"On Aug. 22 at about 11:00 Moscow time (08:00 GMT) east of Snake Island, a U.S.-made Willard Sea Force speedboat with a Ukrainian landing group was destroyed by a Russian army aircraft," Moscow's Defense Ministry said.

Both Ukraine and Russia have ramped up activity in the area after a United Nations-brokered deal to ensure safe navigation for grain ships in the Black Sea collapsed last month.

Moscow claims to have thwarted a string of Ukrainian marine drone attacks on its warships, including last Thursday evening, when it said a drone attacked its Black Sea Fleet.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Black Sea

