Russian Fighter Jet Destroys Ukrainian Boat in Black Sea, Says Moscow

By AFP
Russian Sukhoi Su-30cm jet. Anna Zvereva (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Moscow said Tuesday it had destroyed a Ukrainian military "reconnaissance boat" near Russian gas infrastructure in the Black Sea.

A Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet destroyed a “reconnaissance boat" belonging to Ukraine's armed forces “in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. 

It did not give details on where the incident took place.

Attacks by both Russia and Ukraine have escalated in the Black Sea since Moscow last month pulled out of a deal that allowed for the safe export of Ukrainian grain through the strategic corridor. 

Russia has repeatedly bombed Ukrainian port infrastructure at sea and on the Danube River, another waterway used by Ukraine for grain shipments, while Kyiv has attacked Russian ships.

Late Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces downed two Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea, some 40 kilometers northwest of annexed Crimea. 

Earlier this month, a Russian tanker was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Kerch Strait, briefly halting traffic on the Crimea bridge, which links mainland Russia to the annexed peninsula. 

Black Sea , Ukraine war

