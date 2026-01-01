Ukrainian Drones Kill 24 in Occupied Kherson Resort Town, Pro-Kremlin Governor Says

At least 24 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on a town in occupied southern Ukraine, Kremlin-installed authorities said early Thursday, accusing Kyiv of deliberately targeting civilians during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed governor of the occupied Kherson region, said drones struck a hotel and restaurant in the Black Sea resort town of Khorly overnight, sparking a fire as people were gathered to celebrate.

Saldo, who did not specify which hotel and restaurant was targeted, said a child was among those killed. He later published photos of the scene of the attack, where multiple bodies could be seen buried beneath the rubble of a burned-down building.

The Moscow Times was able to geolocate the images to a restaurant called Cafe Ukrayinska Khata, located right beside Hotel Leo.

Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal probe into the deadly attack on Khorly, which it said it would treat as an act of terrorism.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.