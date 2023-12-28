Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says Cargo Ship Hit Mine in Black Sea, Wounding 2

By AFP
t.me/SJTF_Odest

Ukrainian authorities said Thursday that a commercial ship arriving to collect grain hit a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, injuring two sailors.

The unnamed Panama-flagged ship was heading towards Ukraine's Danube ports when it hit a mine, causing it to lose speed and control and sparking a fire on the upper deck, Ukraine's border guards said.

Ukraine has created a maritime corridor for commercial ships which first pass close to the shores of Bulgaria and Romania.

The border force did not specify exactly when or where the incident happened.

The Maritime Bulletin, a website that tracks the shipping sector, wrote that a Greek-owned, Panama-flagged ship called Vyssos had a mine explode under its stern on Wednesday morning while on its way to the port of Izmail.

Previously two civilian cargo ships have been damaged by Russian mines, the Odesa Maritime Guard told AFP this month.

In the incident reported on Thursday, the captain intentionally ran the ship aground to stop it sinking and Ukraine has sent out tugs that will take it into port.

The Maritime Guard brought doctors who treated one of the injured sailors on the spot while the other was hospitalized and is in good condition.

Ukraine has pushed back Russian warships in the western part of the Black Sea to allow some cargo ships in and out along a maritime corridor.

But the water remains heavily mined, including by Russian planes, and is particularly dangerous in stormy weather.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Black Sea

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

fatal incident

Ukraine Says Russia Struck Civilian Ship Entering Port in Odesa Region

"Three crew members, citizens of the Philippines, were injured, one of them was hospitalized. The pilot was killed and another port worker was injured...
1 Min read
crimea targeted

Moscow Says Destroyed 3 Ukrainian Speedboats in Black Sea

Moscow's Defense Ministry claimed that the military boats were headed toward annexed Crimea.
1 Min read
no deal

Putin Says Free Grain Exports to Africa to Begin in 'Weeks'

He said Russia was ready to return to the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal "as soon" as restrictions on its own exports were lifted.
3 Min read
new claim

Russia Says It Destroyed Second Ukrainian Boat in Black Sea in Hours

"East of Snake Island, a U.S.-made Willard Sea Force speedboat with a Ukrainian landing group was destroyed," Moscow's Defense Ministry said.
1 Min read