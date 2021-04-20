U.S. Ambassador in Russia to Return to Washington for Consultations – Reports

The State Department reportedly recalled Sullivan after he initially defied Moscow’s recommendation for him to return home for “serious consultations.” His Russian counterpart has been in Moscow for a month after being recalled in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s televised remarks calling President Vladimir Putin a “killer.”

The United States' Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will briefly return to Washington for consultations following tit-for-tat sanctions and diplomatic expulsions amid heightened tensions, Axios reported Monday.

“Ambassador Sullivan will be returning to the U.S. this week,” Axios quoted an unnamed State Department spokesperson as saying.

The outlet said Sullivan will consult with members of the Biden administration, whom he will be meeting for the first time since agreeing to continue serving in his post indefinitely. CNN reported last week that the White House has decided to keep the Trump administration appointee for the foreseeable future to “nurture areas of stability in the U.S.-Russia relationship.”

Sullivan’s return home comes a week after Russia retaliated to U.S. sanctions by banning top Biden officials from entering the country and expelling 10 U.S. diplomats. Moscow's moves came in response to Washington sanctioning 32 individuals accused of meddling in the 2020 presidential election and expanding restrictions on U.S. banks trading in Russian government debt.

“He will return to Moscow in the coming weeks,” Axios quoted the State Department spokesperson as saying.

Despite the tit-for-tat sanctions, Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine and U.S. warnings of consequences if hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny dies in jail, the Kremlin said it viewed the prospects of a Biden-Putin summit “positively.” Putin has yet to accept or decline Biden’s summit offer from last week.

On Monday, Putin signaled openness for dialogue by agreeing to speak at Biden’s online climate summit this Thursday.