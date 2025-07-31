Dozens of Aftershocks Rattle Kamchatka, Volcano Erupts After Powerful Earthquake

Dozens of aftershocks shook Russia’s Far East on Thursday following a powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake off the Kamchatka Peninsula that triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific as far away as California and Peru.
Wednesday morning’s quake struck 149 kilometers (93 miles) southeast of the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, according to Russian geologists. The most severe damage was reported on the nearby island of Sakhalin, where a tsunami swept through the port town of Severo-Kurilsk, flooding a local fish processing plant.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it was the most powerful quake since the 2011 earthquake that triggered the devastating tsunami in Japan. Seismologists have warned that aftershocks of up to magnitude 7.5 could continue in the coming days and weeks.
By 9 p.m. local time Thursday, more than 90 aftershocks had been recorded off Kamchatka’s coast, ranging between magnitudes 4.0 and 6.7, a regional seismic station reported. Authorities said there was no renewed tsunami threat.
Kamchatka, known for its active volcanoes, geysers and rugged wilderness, is a popular tourist destination. Local media reported that national park authorities in the region closed off a number of areas for tourists due to the risks of landslides and rockfalls.
The Klyuchevskaya volcano, Eurasia’s highest and most active, began erupting overnight Wednesday following the quake, an event not uncommon after major seismic activity. Satellite images showed lava flow, and geologists reported hearing explosive eruptions.
Experts at the local Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the eruption currently does not pose any danger to people but urged tourists to exercise caution when approaching it for sightseeing.
In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, officials on Wednesday declared a local state of emergency and opened temporary shelters for residents unwilling to return home due to the ongoing aftershocks. Some locals left the city for countryside dachas as tremors continued.
Meanwhile, Japan’s weather agency lifted a tsunami advisory on Thursday that had been issued after the magnitude 8.8 earthquake, saying there was no longer any threat to coastal areas.
