Dozens of Aftershocks Rattle Kamchatka, Volcano Erupts After Powerful Earthquake

Dozens of aftershocks shook Russia’s Far East on Thursday following a powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake off the Kamchatka Peninsula that triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific as far away as California and Peru.

Wednesday morning’s quake struck 149 kilometers (93 miles) southeast of the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, according to Russian geologists. The most severe damage was reported on the nearby island of Sakhalin, where a tsunami swept through the port town of Severo-Kurilsk, flooding a local fish processing plant.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it was the most powerful quake since the 2011 earthquake that triggered the devastating tsunami in Japan. Seismologists have warned that aftershocks of up to magnitude 7.5 could continue in the coming days and weeks.

By 9 p.m. local time Thursday, more than 90 aftershocks had been recorded off Kamchatka’s coast, ranging between magnitudes 4.0 and 6.7, a regional seismic station reported. Authorities said there was no renewed tsunami threat.