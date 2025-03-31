Russia Sends Rescuers to Myanmar After Deadly Earthquake

Russia deployed more than 120 rescuers, medics and sniffer dogs to Myanmar following a devastating earthquake that struck the Southeast Asian country on Friday, the Emergency Situations Ministry announced over the weekend.

The death toll from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake rose to more than 1,700 on Monday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble, the country’s military-led government, with thousands more injured and over 300 missing.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry, acting on orders from President Vladimir Putin, sent two teams to assist in search and rescue operations.

Myanmar’s state broadcaster MRTV reported Sunday that two Russian planes carrying rescue workers, ambulances and equipment arrived in the capital, Naypyidaw.