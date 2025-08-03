Dormant Volcano in Russia Erupts for First Time in 450 Years

A volcano erupted for the first time in 450 years in Russia's eastern Kamchatka region, the nation's emergency authority said Sunday, days after one of the strongest earthquakes on record hit the region.

Pictures released by Russian state media show a towering plume of ash spewing from the Krasheninnikov volcano, which last erupted in 1550, according to the Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program.

The plume is estimated to have reached an altitude of 6,000 meters, Kamchatka's Emergency Situations Ministry said in a post on Telegram.

"The plume is spreading eastward from the volcano toward the Pacific Ocean. There are no populated areas along its path, and no ashfall has been recorded in inhabited localities," the ministry said.